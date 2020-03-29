Here's a roundup of coverage. You can find all of the COVID-19 news here.
For first responders, extra precautions are required if a patient shows symptoms of COVID-19. Boone Hospital and MU Health Care have added in processes to keep responders as safe as possible and equipment, including ambulances, sanitized.
A University Hospital ER physician is working with his brother and some volunteers have designed a device to shield doctors and patients from coronavirus transmission. The prototype is currently being inspected by the University Hospital's infection control team to determine whether the hospital will use it.
For churchgoers, Sunday morning looks a little different with most churches offering services online. But one Columbia church found a way to stay connected to congregants — a drive-thru prayer service.
The state is acquiring and distributing personal protective equipment to hospitals around the state as the shipments arrive.
As the number of cases continues to rise, it can be confusing to understand what case numbers mean and how they can be used to understand how COVID-19 is impacting the state. Reporter Ashlyn O'Hara talked with the state Department of Health and Senior Services about positivity rates and what the case numbers mean.
Out of eggs? Buy the chicken. That seems to be the trend as feed supply stores are selling out of chicks the same day they arrive.
Columbia chefs are donating food and resources to provide "Scrappy Meals" for those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday. The meals, which are free, can be prepared at home. Donations are encouraged.
As demand for Instacart grows, workers seek more protections. With no response from the company, workers are planning a strike Monday.
Is your home feeling less welcoming? Home design assumed you would only be there half the time. As residents shelter in place, the constraints are becoming clear.
Gary Pinkel is encouraging Missourians to practice social distancing. In other countries, superheroes and other characters are being used to promote coronavirus safety.
In Boonville, residents revived "cruising" to stay connected. Dozens of residents met up Saturday night — in their own cars — to drive a loop around town and pick up curbside meals.