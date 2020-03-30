Here's a roundup of coverage. You can find all of the COVID-19 news here.
Columbia chefs donated food and resources in the form of free take-home meals for pickup this afternoon in an effort to provide for those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Columbia Public Schools began its grab-and-go meal delivery service today to provide students in need with lunches as schools remain closed through April 12.
Broadway Diner provided over 300 meals to students last week.
The City of Columbia has received roughly 80 calls about different businesses and people violating the Boone County stay-at-home order as of Friday. The order was put in place Wednesday.
The Supreme Court of Missouri is allowing leniency in sentencing amid COVID-19 concerns. Local judges can decide to release any prisoners awaiting trial or inmates who have already been sentenced.
The Trump administration has ruled gun shops are "essential" businesses that should remain open after intense lobbying by the firearms industry. Gun control groups are calling it a policy that puts profits over public health.
Is there room for companies to abuse federal coronavirus aid? An AP business writer takes a look at possible loopholes in the legislation.
Allergy sufferers are in for a season of paranoia as forecasters predict brutal spring allergy conditions overlapping with the global spread of a virus with respiratory symptoms.
Have questions about grocery shopping? Experts have clarified recommendations about safety, responsibility, specific items and more.
Parents continue to adjust to school closures. An educator with 20 years of experience and two master’s degrees in the education field created and compiled resources to help families manage the sudden demand for at-home learning.
Love in the time of Corona? Two senior journalism majors at the University of Missouri were featured in this look at college relationships now that classes have gone online.