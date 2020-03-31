Here's a round-up of coverage. You can find all of the COVID-19 news here.
Providence Urgent Care on Nifong is providing curbside care to patients with respiratory issues to comply with social distancing practices. Patients can have an evaluation done 7 days a week from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. from right inside their car.
The federal government has allocated $349 billion of the $2.2 trillion dollar coronavirus aid package to small businesses. Missouri has over 500,000 small businesses, and many are having to close their doors and let go employees to during the pandemic.
Gov. Mike Parson said April will be a "tell-tale month" for Missouri. He said he plans to extend social distancing guidelines after Missouri passed 1,000 confirmed coronavirus cases on Monday.
Five state parks will be closed or partially closed by Thursday, and all parks will be required to follow new guidelines. Gov. Mike Parson also announced what precautions Missouri state prisons are taking to prevent the spread of COVID-19 during an update Tuesday.
A petition to legalize marijuana is being slowed by the coronavirus. The petition was on track to reach the 160,000 signatures it needs to be put on the November ballot, but with many Missourians stuck at home, the fate of the petition is unknown.
Civil Rights groups are calling for the release of county jail inmates. The Missouri Supreme Court ruled on Monday that it is up to local judges to decide if detainees should be released. Jackson County and St. Louis city have already released some inmates.
Discussions about inclusion led to the idea for grade changes for MU students. The MU faculty council looked at other Universities that were amending their grading this semester to find a solution. MU students can decide if they would like their classes this semester to be graded as Satisfactory or Unsatisfactory instead of the regular A-F grading scale.
A warship captain wants to isolate his crew to prevent them from getting COVID-19. The captain of the USS Theodore Roosevelt is asking for permission to isolate his about 5,000 member crew onshore and take them off duty to save lives.
The NCAA is giving spring sport athletes an extra year of eligibility. The NCAA Division 1 council voted to give players extra year, but did not guarantee financial aid to current seniors.
Military personnel visited the Hearnes Center and Mizzou Arena to asses the potential to use them as emergency hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic. A spokesperson for FEMA said this project is only in the planning stages.
Columbia residents are finding ways to practice social distancing outside. Many people are heading to parks and trails to walk, jog or hike to get some fresh air while isolating themselves from others.
The coronavirus is making it difficult for many to make ends meet. Take a look at this AP guide to financially survive the COVID-19 pandemic.