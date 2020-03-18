Here's a roundup of coverage. You can find all of the COVID-19 news here.
Just a day after testing positive, Boone County's first coronavirus patient has died.
The municipal elections scheduled to be held on April 7 have been postponed until June 2 because of COVID-19 concerns.
MU plans to work with undergraduates to help them move out of campus housing.
An MU student who returned from studying abroad was confirmed as the first positive case in Cole County (an exclusive interview by KOMU).
Boone Hospital Center and MU Health Care have opened drive-thru collection sites for COVID-19 for patients with mild symptoms and who have been evaluated by a physician.
Columbia Public Schools is finalizing its plan to provide a meal service during school closures and will begin distributing meals March 30 from a number of locations soon to be announced.
Grocery stores are changing hours to allow for time to stock and clean. Some have introduced dedicated time for shoppers at high risk for COVID-19.
Delivery will play a big part in how many restaurants and businesses weather the coronavirus.
The New Yorker reported on the failures in COVID-19 testing that made it harder to understand the scope of the virus.
This ProPublica graphic shows the challenges ahead for hospitals.
Many parents became teachers today. Does this video seem familiar?