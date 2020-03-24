Here's a roundup of coverage. You can find all of the COVID-19 news here.
City leaders announced a stay-at-home order for Columbia and Boone County residents as of 8 a.m. Wednesday through 8 a.m. April 24. The order tells residents to stay at home except for essential purposes. Non-essential business and operations will cease or go completely remote.
Following the stay-at-home order, Columbia Public Schools announced it would extend its closure and distant learning until Monday, April 27. The school district had previously planned to reopen April 13.
Missouri has ordered over $17 million of personal protective equipment, including more than 4.2 million N95 respirators.
As of Tuesday, state office buildings are closed to the public and non-essential personnel. Gov. Mike Parson announced the decision in a press conference Monday. Parson also said the state is not prepared to enact a “shelter-in-place” order.
Columbia College canceled spring ceremonies. The canceled events include two local commencement ceremonies set for April 25 as well as its spring nurses pinning and ivy chain ceremony. May graduates were told they can walk in the Dec. 19 ceremony. MU has yet to announce any changes.
One local residential cleaning franchise has seen a major increase in business as fears of the virus also increase. The business focuses on high-touch point cleaning, which focuses on cleaning areas where the virus can hide or stay a long time, such as stainless steel. They also gave some disinfecting tips in this KOMU article.
COVID-19 is being labeled as the world's first "social media pandemic." People are getting a lot of information from various social media channels, and sometimes, that information can be false. This article lays out eight ways you can identify, and prevent spreading, misinformation surrounding the virus.
TikTok is a video app that has taken the younger generation by storm. In China, they used it to show the progression of the novel human coronavirus. Comedian and Chinese comedy historian, Jesse Appell, uses this short documentary to show the art of comedy in quarantine.
There are no books on how to talk to kids about a global pandemic. From how to explain social distancing, to even talking about the concept of loss, experts in this article give tips on how to explain the situation honestly without inducing anxiety in your little ones.
Turning Point, a daytime facility for the homeless, has had to make adjustments, including only allowing seven people in at once but continues to operate.