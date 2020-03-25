Here's a roundup of coverage. You can find all of the COVID-19 news here.
MU Hospital has tested over 1,000 people for COVID-19 since the drive-thru testing center opened one week ago. On Monday, the testing center saw 285 people. To be tested, you must have a physicians order. There are now 24 positive cases in Boone County.
The number of unemployment claims filed with the state in the last week reached 30% of the total number of claims made in all of 2019. Gov. Mike Parson addressed the state's actions on COVID-19 and unemployment in his daily news conference.
True North is still open and able to help those experiencing domestic or sexual violence during the city's stay-at-home order. Executive Director for the center, Elizabeth Herrera suggests downloading their app, MyPlan, to help you assess the level of danger in your own home.
Families needing SNAP renewal in March, April or May will not have to file for renewal because of the COVID-19 pandemic, says the Missouri Department of Social Services Family Services Division. The department is also waiving work requirements for able-bodied adults without dependents until the end of the COVID-19 federal emergency declaration.
Gov. Mike Parson asked President Trump to approve the designation of Missouri as a major disaster state from the COVID-19 pandemic. If approved, Missouri would join five other states, including California and New York, and would give Missourians access to Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) individual assistance program and the Disaster Unemployment Assistance and Crisis Counseling.
The State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) is purchasing personal protective materials that the health care, EMS, fire and law enforcement communities require to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. The department of public safety director said the state has purchased 4.2 million N95 respirator masks for $10 million.
Turning Point continues to serve those in Columbia facing homelessness by providing a space for doing laundry and taking a shower while maintaining new social distancing standards. The daytime organization is run out of Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist Church and accepts donations of masks, gloves and hand sanitizer.
In a relief to those that have been laid off during this unprecedented time, the Senate is set to vote and pass the nearly $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill Wednesday evening. Officials hope the bill will provide the U.S. economy with enough money to stabilize households and businesses.
We all have heard of social distancing by now. But for some, such as those that regularly work from home, things don't seem too far out of the ordinary. This map lets you compare your community's behavior before and after the social distancing guidelines took place across the nation.