During Gov. Parson's daily briefing, he announced the state's second death due to the virus and his intent to prohibit gatherings of 10 people or more statewide.
There are now 10 positive tests for COVID-19 in Boone County, including two MU employees. Cole County has recorded two.
Governors of a number of Midwestern states have taken a more aggressive approach in fighting the virus than Missouri Gov. Mike Parson. Click here to see how policies vary from state to state.
Confused about all of the COVID-19 medical terms? To help limit confusion, we made a lingo clarifying guide to break down what officials are saying.
Boone County officials are adjusting their procedures to only staff offices with "essential" employees in an effort to practice social distancing.
Columbia hospitals are adjusting their practices and plans to better manage the pandemic going forward.
All non-essential travel has stopped between the U.S. and Mexico. The two governments agreed to prohibit recreational and tourist travel, but allow travel for school or medical reasons.
President Donald Trump has invoked the Defense Production Act to get needed medical supplies on the front lines of the coronavirus outbreak.
Troops from the Army's 82nd Airborne Division are being quarantined in large tents as they return to the U.S. from the Middle East.
Many people will not receive federal eviction protections. Despite the sudden loss of income, most American renters will not be eligible for new eviction protections.
A third-grade teacher at Rock Bridge Elementary School, Kelly Isenogle, encouraged her students to write letters for residents at Lenoir Woods, a Columbia retirement community. She wanted to help her class process all that was unknown about the coronavirus.