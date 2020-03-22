Here's a roundup of coverage. You can find all of the COVID-19 news here.
Starting Monday, Boone Hospital Center and MU Healthcare will not allow visitors, except under special circumstances. Those circumstances include end-of-life, nursery, neonatal intensive care unit, and pediatric patients. All visitors will undergo additional screening.
On Saturday, Gov. Parson announced details for his plan to enforce social distancing guidelines. From 12:01 a.m. Monday to 12:01 p.m. April 6, restaurants, bars and food courts are expected to stop service except for drive-thru, pickup and delivery options. Many Columbia restaurants have already been practicing these guidelines in accordance with the CDC.
Columbia hair and nail salons are adapting to COVID-19 social distancing guidelines. Varsity Clips and Varsity Nails closed Sunday, while others remain open with limited services and implemented social distancing guidelines.
This epidemiologist is answering user-submitted questions about COVID-19. From "Is it safe to get carry-out food," to "Can I get the coronavirus more than once," this article has you covered.
Experts say symptoms can develop for 5 to 12 days after exposure to the virus. This visual guide to COVID-19 shows what happens inside the body when the virus takes hold.
Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul says he has tested positive for COVID-19. Paul is the first member of the senate to report testing positive. While he did not have known contact with any infected person, he was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events. Two representatives in the House have tested positive.
Starting Monday, Hy-Vee, Inc. will be helping local food banks restock shelves during the COVID-19 outbreak. The company is hoping to raise $1 million with the help of customer donations. Customers can donate $1 or more at checkout, and the company will match the total donation sum up to $500,000.
When schools closed earlier this month, Brooke McCarty realized that teachers likely had cleaning supplies in their classrooms they wouldn't immediately need and reached out for donations. Now, the "Corona Cares" donation drive has taken off.