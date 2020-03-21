Here's a roundup of coverage. You can find all of the COVID-19 news here.
Social gatherings statewide will be restricted to 10 people or fewer under a Department of Health and Senior Services order directed by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson. The order also halts dine-in service in restaurants and limits visitors to nursing and retirement homes.
A Russell Boulevard Elementary employee has tested positive for COVID-19. The employee did not have contact with staff, students or families within the 24 hours prior to showing symptoms.
Many local restaurants are stepping up by offering free meals to those who are having difficulties getting affordable food. Slim Chickens' food truck distributed free chicken to residents around Cedar Ridge Elementary this afternoon.
Missouri Department of Mental Health employees were told to report to work even if they live with someone who's been exposed to or tested for COVID-19.
A member of the Missouri House of Representatives has tested positive for COVID-19. While the name of the House member has not been released, state officials requested all employees stay out of the Capitol for at least the next 10 days.
Columbia Public Schools sent out the first wave of WiFi hotspots to students in the district without internet access. The hotspots will work with all district devices to help make online learning accessible for students.
An order has been issued for Columbia and all of Boone County. The order restricts occupancy at many small businesses, including staff, to no more than 10 people, but continues to encourage restaurants and food retailers to offer delivery, drive-thru and carry-out services.
As officials urge Americans to make an unusual sacrifice in the form of staying at home, the nation remains deeply divided on the idea of forsaking normal routines. Many people are asking themselves: Should I stay in, or go out?
Feelings of anxiety are normal during this time, according to mental health professionals. This video has five ways to cope with coronavirus induced anxiety.
A Facebook group created by Columbia residents seeks to boost morale, help those in need and share vital information as COVID-19 precautions become the new norm.