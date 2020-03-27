Here's a roundup of coverage. You can find all of the COVID-19 news here.
The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Missouri has risen to more than 600, with many of the cases being people between 20 and 29. The demographic with the greatest number of positive cases is people ages 50–59.
The Missouri National Guard will begin mobilizing to help with the state's response efforts to COVID-19. The mobilization with help with coordination among state government partners across the state.
The Columbia/Boone County Health Department has received a "gamut" of virus-related complaints about noncompliant behavior or business practices. One spokesperson asked that people contact the city, rather than the Health Department, with any further complaints.
Many Columbia restaurants and bars have changed hours, services and operations, while others have decided to completely close. The situation leaves business owners trying to find a balance between ensuring public safety and keeping their staffs employed.
While many businesses have had to temporarily close or lay off workers, others — like grocery stores or online retailers — have had an increased demand for staffing. Those businesses are hiring aggressively and are working to make a smooth hiring process for applicants.
Two MU Police officers tested positive for COVID-19. The Columbia/Boone County Health Department is investigating the cases, and the officers are being treated in isolation.
MU students will have the option to convert their A to F grades to satisfactory or unsatisfactory for classes this spring. Students will be taking classes remotely for the rest of the spring semester to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Mid-Missouri may need more hospital beds if efforts to "flatten the curve" do not succeed. If 20% of Columbia were to become infected with COVID-19 over the next six months, researchers predict the city would need 173% more beds.
Some "non-essential" shops in Columbia are hoping to stay in business and comply with the stay-at-home order that took effect Wednesday. Businesses may be able to communicate over the phone and have contactless deliveries to cooperate with the city's order.
A few local crafters have begun sewing homemade masks as a shortage of masks has emerged when medical professionals need them most. Mask-making can also be stress relieving to the crafters themselves.
The House rushed a $2.2 trillion rescue package to President Donald Trump, who said he will sign the measure immediately. The package is the largest economic relief bill in the nation's history and is intended to bolster unemployment benefits and send money to millions of Americans, among other things.
Animal shelters are seeing an uptick in fostering and adopting abandoned pets as people transition to strict home environment. The Central Missouri Humane Society alone got over 100 foster applications in the last week or so.