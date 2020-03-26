Here's a roundup of coverage. You can find all of the COVID-19 news here.
Some of Boone County's larger communities have adapted varying city functions and services after the county's stay-at-home order went into effect Wednesday. City halls in Ashland, Centralia, Sturgeon, Hallsville and Rocheport are closed to the public. In some communities, in-person appointments can be requested, while others are focusing on phone-based communication.
The Missouri General Assembly is facing tough budget choices, among other complications. The legislature still has tasks it needs to complete, including passing a budget for next fiscal year, but must work around issues that have emerged because of the novel coronavirus.
Stephens College will postpone commencement ceremonies and will stay closed the rest of the semester. Classes will be taught online for the remainder of the semester, and the school will move commencement ceremonies to late August. MU has not made a decision yet as to its commencement ceremonies.
More mid-Missouri schools and governments continue to close. Lincoln University in Jefferson City and William Woods University in Fulton announced campus closures for part and the rest of the semester, respectively. The Missouri Supreme Court extended its suspension of most in-person proceedings through April 17.
Catholic Charities of Central and Northern Missouri started an online portal to help people in the Diocese of Jefferson City with needs related to COVID-19. The online portal is found on the Catholic Charities website.
Crocs announced a program to donate its shoes to healthcare workers fighting COVID-19. The company plans to donate 10,000 pairs a day as long as supplies last. Crocs is allowing workers to sign up for free shoes on its website.
More than 1,000 people have died in the U.S. because of COVID-19. Just two months after the country's first confirmed case, the death toll continues to rise at an alarming rate, especially in places like Seattle or New York City, where there have been clusters of illness.
A pastor at The Rock has started emphasizing the importance of finding ways to connect, even while practicing social distancing. John Drage was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer last year and has recently been diagnosed with viral pneumonia and COVID-19, but he continues to share his advice on beating uncertainty with love.