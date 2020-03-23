Here's a roundup of coverage. You can find all of the COVID-19 news here.
Local organizations launched a collaborative new website, which allows for community members to donate and register to volunteer with three nonprofits in the Columbia area.
The Columbia Chamber of Commerce discussed a halt to utility shutoffs and a possible order to keep residents at home during a virtual meeting on Monday. The city manager gave no indication of likelihood or timeline if the announcement were to occur.
An inmate from St Joseph's Correctional Facility has tested positive for COVID-19. Any staff members that had contact with the inmate have been notified. This is the first reported case of COVID-19 among Missouri Department of Corrections offenders.
Community members are making their own felt face masks. While MU Health Care is not accepting mask donations from the community, these masks can be used in non-medical settings when in accordance with CDC guidelines.
Congress failed to pass a mass coronavirus stimulus bill Sunday evening. The $1.8 trillion bill was expected in response to a spike in layoffs and businesses gasping for assistance as millions of Americans stay home.
The 2020 Olympics in Tokyo will be postponed. While the decision to postpone the games has been made, no other details have been released.
When a birthday party wasn't possible due to social distancing guidelines, the community stepped up. A line of cars with sirens and horns paraded past 4-year-old Beckett Karr's house.