Missouri cases have reached 838 with 10 deaths. Confirmed cases have been reported since Friday at three additional nursing homes in the St. Louis region.
First responders and health care workers that have had contact with a COVID-19 patient and show symptoms will receive expedited testing from the state.
The Welcome Inn is hosting the CoMo Crisis Shelter, which is housing homeless people in an attempt to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among the population.
A church in Fulton began holding drive-in services in its parking lot. Attendees sat in their cars with the windows down to listen to music and the sermon through speakers.
Those attending Mexico Middle School on the last two days of class are encouraged to take precautions. An individual working at the school tested positive for COVID-19 may have shown symptoms during those two days of classes.
The U.S. Census campaign was ramping up as stay-at-home orders began. Community organizations are pivoting to digital strategies to encourage participation.
Long-haul truckers are still on the road and isolating within their small cabs as they continue to carry loads across the country.
All eyes are on New York City as the hotspot for the coronavirus in the U.S. But experts say rural America could be at greater risk with an aging population and fewer doctors and hospitals nearby.
This might just be the moment for GenX. The first generation of latchkey kids "has been training for this our whole lives." Here's a light-hearted read for this "forgotten generation."