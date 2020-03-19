Here's a roundup of our previous coverage. You can find all of our COVID-19 coverage here.
UM System President Mun Choi closed all four campuses starting Monday. No one will physically work on campus unless directed otherwise.
The city announced two more positive cases in Boone County on Thursday afternoon.
Many local blood drives have been canceled, which has resulted in a drop in blood donations. The Red Cross is still urging healthy people to donate blood at donation centers.
MU Health Care has canceled all elective surgeries that require extensive use of personal protective equipment and surgeries resulting in anticipated hospital stays of longer than two days. Here is a closer look at how local hospitals are preparing.
Broadway Diner offers meals to kids who would have normally gotten food at school, owner Dave Johnson said on Twitter.
The state legislature has authorized federal funding, but legislators disagree about when the funding will be necessary.
True/False officials are addressing concerns about holding the festival so close to the outbreak of the virus. So far, no attendees of the film fest have tested positive.
COVID-19 threatens bars and restaurants. Many establishments are increasing take-out and curb-side pick-up, but employees and customers still worry.
Congress discusses plans to help households, but there is disagreement about what the plan should look like. Many still want income, not just a check.
The death toll in Italy surpasses China's in deaths related to COVID-19. The country passed the milestone the same day Wuhan, the city where the virus originated, announced no new cases.
The National Governors Association asks for more federal funding for supplies such as test kits and ventilators, presenting five immediate needs.
Across the nation, schools are closed. Chalkbeat shared what life can look like when students stay home.
"Lunch with Liz" is one way a local business owner is still connecting with friends and customers.