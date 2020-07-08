The Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services Department has created signs for local businesses to post to make customers aware of the city's newly passed mask ordinance. 

Face masks required upon entry

On Monday, the Columbia City Council passed an emergency ordinance by a vote of 6-1, making masks mandatory when social distancing is not possible after 5 p.m. Friday. All Columbia residents age 10 and older are required to wear a mask when around members not a part of their own household, except for when eating or drinking at a restaurant or bar, driving a private vehicle or exercising outdoors, among other exceptions. 

Cloth masks or face coverings are recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention because they have been proved to limit the spread of COVID-19. 

On Wednesday, the Health Department released signs businesses and organizations could post on doors and windows to notify potential customers that a mask would be required upon entry under the new ordinance. 

Please do not enter without a face mask

Six signs were released with various phrases, including "Face masks required upon entry" and "Face masks required, smiles still encouraged." One of the signs has been translated into Spanish. 

Se requiere mascarilla
Smiles still encouraged
For more COVID-19 related news, see our section dedicated to COVID-19 updates.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Assistant City Editor. I am a senior studying data journalism. Contact me at kaleighfeldkamp@mail.missouri.edu, or 574-850-0257.

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.