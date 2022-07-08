COVID-19 levels are rising again in mid-Missouri, but masking will remain optional in Boone County despite CDC recommendations.
There were 64 positive COVID-19 daily cases in Boone County as of Wednesday. While positive cases are much lower compared to omicron's peak that reached over 800 daily cases in January, the CDC currently lists Boone County's community level as high.
The CDC measures community level by looking at the current number of new cases, hospital admissions and inpatient bed metrics per 100,000 population over the past seven days.
For high level areas, the CDC recommends wearing masks indoors, staying up to date with vaccinations, testing if symptoms are present and speaking to a doctor if an individual is at a higher risk.
Spokesperson Sara Humm said the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services has no plans to institute a mask mandate, nor are any health orders in place.
“We’re recommending what the CDC is recommending, but there are no requirements. So that means that it is up to individuals, families, businesses, companies, et cetera," Humm said. "If they want to take that as a recommendation, that is what we encourage. But certainly there is no enforcement of that."
Nate Fain, a public information specialist in the city manager's office, affirmed the Health Department's decision.
"We are not going to be issuing any health orders in the immediate future, and there's no discussion to do so at this time," Fain said.