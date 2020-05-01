Here's a roundup of coverage. You can find all of the COVID-19 news here.
Missouri legislators will consider a bill allowing residents vote absentee if they are at risk of contracting or transmitting COVID-19. The bill wouldn't apply, however, if the governor does not extend the state of emergency currently set to expire June 15.
Dozens of Columbia stores are planning limited reopenings for Monday, when the state and county's stay-at-home order expires. Others are weighing the risks and plan on sticking to delivery and carryout options.
ArchCity Defenders, a St. Louis public interest law firm, has filed a lawsuit to block the removal of a homeless camp set up in a park across from city hall. The suit says there are not enough beds to accommodate the estimated 500 to 600 homeless in the area.
Boone Hospital Center will begin conducting non-emergent procedures Monday, according to a news release. The hospital's no-visitor policy will continue, and it will be increasing cleaning protocols while requiring all patients and staff members to wear masks.
All Daniel Boone Regional Library System libraries will remain temporarily closed, even after the state stay-at-home order expires Monday. Library Director Margaret Conroy said facilities will reopen in phases no later than June 1.
MU Health Care laid off 32 people Friday, bringing the total number of MU and MU Health Care employees out of jobs to 49. So far, no furloughs have occurred and about $800,000 of voluntary pay cuts have come from MU employees.
Recreational sports are coming back, but with a few conditions. The Columbia Parks and Recreation Department will allow individual sports such as tennis and pickleball to start right away, but team sports such as baseball, adult softball, kickball and soccer will not be able to start until May 25.
Missing baseball? Us too. That's why we started the "Fast Five" series, which aims to give a voice to Tiger athlete's whose seasons were cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic. This week's player is Trey Dillard, pitcher for Missouri Men's Baseball.
Despite the easing of restrictions on other restaurants, bars that do not serve food will not be allowed to reopen Monday as part of Columbia and Boone County's new COVID-19 guidelines.
Gov. Mike Parson said the state is "ready to reopen" when Phase 1 of Missouri's "Show Me Strong Recovery" begins Monday. At his media briefing on Friday, he mentioned the four pillars to his recovery plan: expand testing capacity, expand PPE reserves, expand hospital capacity and predict potential outbreaks.