The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services confirmed 218 new cases of COVID-19 Friday.
The total number of positive cases is 11,558 as of Friday, according to the state's COVID-19 dashboard. Of those patients, 671 have died.
There are three new positive cases in Boone County, increasing the number of active cases 12. Overall, Boone County has recorded 111 coronavirus cases and one death, according to the City of Columbia website.
Approximately 172,946 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Missouri, according to DHSS. In a statewide effort to ramp up testing, the City of Columbia and DHSS will host a community testing site at Hickman High School June 1 and 2. Anyone can be tested at the site, including those who are asymptomatic.
The Neighborhoods by TigerPlace, a skilled nursing facility which previously reported that one employee had tested positive for COVID-19, announced negative test results Friday for residents and staff. The testing was as a precautionary measure, according to a news release.