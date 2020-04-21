Over $4,000 has been raised in donations to buy meals from local restaurants and deliver them to health care workers as a part of Meals for Healthcare Heros.
Shruti Gautam, one of the organizers for the project, has been working alongside Columbia Rotary South to create a COVID-19 Healthcare and Restaurants Response and said the plan has been going well so far. Meals for Healthcare Heroes has a goal of raising $5,000, and Gautam said they will continue to do this work even after they surpass that amount.
Donations are used to pay for meals from local eateries for health care workers who are on the front lines during the pandemic. With stay-at-home orders in place, restaurants are not able to do the amount of business they used to and this response is also a way to help them while helping health care workers.
This response includes partnering with restaurants to deliver the meals to University Hospital and Boone Hospital. Restaurants participating include Bangkok Gardens, Sagua La Grande Cuban Café, The Pasta Factory, Pizza Tree, Beet Box, Cafe Berlin, Flat Branch Pub and Brewing, Barred Owl Butcher and Table, Broadway Diner and Fresh Ideas Food Service Management, according to Meals of Healthcare Heroes GoFundMe page.