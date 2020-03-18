Columbia Public Schools is finalizing its plan to provide a meal service during school closures and will begin distributing meals March 30 from a number of locations soon to be announced.
The district announced Monday it would close starting Wednesday and reopen April 13. Younger students will be taught largely through study packets and older ones through online instruction.
Nutrition was a high priority in deciding to close the schools to students, Columbia Public Schools spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said.
“We do have students that rely on the meals that are served, in some cases three times a day, at our schools,” she said.
According to the Columbia Public Schools website, out of the district’s 18,335 students enrolled for the 2019-2020 school year, 8,038 are part of the free and reduced-cost lunch program.
District staffers are wrapping up the logistics of the regional meal service, including having the menu approved by the USDA and finalizing the food distribution locations with the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
When picking the locations, the district looked at higher-need areas, Baumstark said.
“I think when we’re all said and done, we will have nine, maybe 10 regional areas across our school district where those meals can be obtained by students,” Baumstark said. “We’re focusing on low-income neighborhoods or areas where students would most benefit from that.”
The district will need to approve the locations with the Student Transportation of America bus service.
“Now, the next step is to finalize that information with STA, which is our bus company that we contract with, so we can get the food from our regional kitchens to these various locations,” Baumstark said. “So that’s where we are. We’re really, really close.”
The meal distribution program will be similar to what the district does in the summer with the Lunch in the Park program, Baumstark said.
“We do it every summer — it’s just not as many regional locations,” Baumstark said. “We’re trying to make it more convenient by having more regional locations. This is just that model expanded.”
In the meantime, the district is working with the Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri to provide students with food packs, which is normal for school breaks, Baumstark said.
The food bank’s Buddy Pack program distributes food each week to 7,500 students who participate in the free and reduced-cost lunch program, according to the food bank website.
Until March 30, the district will rely on partnerships like the one with the food bank, Baumstark said.
“We are really going to be relying on our community partners, our faith-based partners and generous individuals in the community who are willing to commit resources and time to bridge the gap,” she said.
Although it is an uncertain time, Baumstark said district staff is working hard to make the necessary adjustments for the schools' closure.
“We’ve got folks that are just working around the clock here to make sure everything happens for the kids," she said. "That is, I think, one of the most amazing things that come anytime you have a crisis-type situation like this: People really coming together to support each other and to get the work done that needs to be done.”