While reports of those taking a holiday from social distancing fueled national headlines this weekend, local residents like John and Hannah Gandt opted for safer Memorial Day alternatives.
“Today’s just planting and grilling with the kids,” said John Gandt.
The couple typically spends the holiday with more friends, but “given the time and the circumstances,” feel like they can postpone gatherings this time around, Gandt said.
The unofficial start of summer kicked off with Boone County under a phased-in reopening schedule to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Among the virtual celebrations was the Boone County’s annual Memorial Day wreath-laying ceremony. It was commemorated via a Facebook video posted Monday morning. The video, recorded Friday, featured 11 people wearing masks and or maintaining social distancing. The 93-year-tradition honors each branch of the military and Boone County’s veterans.
This year’s speaker, retired Army Lt. Col. Patricia Hall, called for better treatment of veterans and more reflection on the holiday’s true meaning.” Freedom is our case, but freedom does not come without a cost,” Hall said.
Some who planned to celebrate at home hit area shopping plazas and home-improvement stores, which bustled Monday with customers looking for supplies including plants and grills to accompany plans adjusted for COVID-19.
John Holmes usually heads to the Lake of the Ozarks with his family for the holiday, but watching his children play in the tree house he recently built for them fills his schedule for this year’s holiday.
The new grill he picked up from Lowe’s and opportunity to ride his water scooter help minimize some of the disappointment, he said.
“I’ve got family in the Carolinas that come into the state as well, but not this year,” he said.
When the deck at Brookside apartments downtown opened Monday at 11 a.m., it was completely empty.
By midday, its pool had over 40 people scattering the rooftop to celebrate Memorial Day. Attendees hugged and swam without social distancing.
“People weren’t listening to our rules,” said Brookside leasing agent Griffin Gagnier. “We told them if they don’t social distance they will be removed.”
Gagnier said the pool could be ordered to close under an agreement the complex has with the city.
Few small groups and couples were relaxing at a cloudy Peace Park close to 2 p.m. The groups appeared to be practicing social distancing.
Columbia resident Easton Van Matre said he was enjoying the day outside after eating a free Memorial Day lunch, thanks to his apartment.
“I got a text from my [apartment building] and they said ‘come to the grill to get free hot dogs,’” Van Matre said. “So I went and did that with my friend I invited.”
Hitt Street Mini Mart was filled with locals and college students throughout the afternoon. The Mini Mart staff is taking precautions including social distancing, wearing masks, gloves and frequent sanitizing, said employee Kagen Slate said.
“The only way the customers are abiding by any social distance rules is that we have 6-foot tables between us and them,” Slate said. “It’s absolute chaos. It’s comparable to Homecoming or even mom’s weekend. I see no masks on any students, and only on the locals.”
Missourian staff writer Teresa Cowden contributed to this report