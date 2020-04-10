Mental health and addiction programs use telehealth to support clients

As day-to-day lives change because of COVID-19, therapists and addiction specialists want people to know this is not the time to stop taking care of your mental health. Health care professionals across the country have largely moved their services to telehealth platforms, and counseling services are no exception.
Some providers already use virtual communication services compliant with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA). The act requires that health care providers take measures to ensure the privacy and confidentiality of patients’ medical information.
The Department of Health and Human Services, however, said it will not impose penalties for noncompliance with HIPAA regulations “in connection with the good faith provision of telehealth during the COVID-19 nationwide public health emergency.”
At Aspire Counseling , HIPAA-compliant platforms are preferred, said owner and therapist Jessica Tappana. If a client does not have that ability and must use FaceTime or Skype, however, clinicians are now able to accommodate that.
Tappana’s practice provides counseling services in person only if there is a strong clinical reason, and those counseling sessions adhere to social distancing guidelines. Although Aspire previously offered telehealth, Tappana said the clinic never advertised it until now.
Some research shows that for many people, telehealth is just as effective at improving mental health as in-person counseling and psychotherapy. People can still get help for problems like anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder, Tappana said.
She describes the COVID-19 pandemic as a shared trauma that is collectively overwhelming people’s ability to cope.
“Just being aware that mental health is a thing right now and being really purposeful about putting measures in place before it gets too bad would be so helpful,” Tappana said.
Tappana counsels a lot of teens and college students, and for them, there may be some benefits in the stay-at-home order right now, like not having to struggle to get to classes on time. Many, however, are experiencing grief over the delay of graduation ceremonies and the loss of their final semester.
Other young adults have brought up concerns about the virus itself and the safety of loved ones. Tappana said she also keeps hearing from younger clients that they are experiencing anxiety about not being able to see their friends in person.
While her younger clients may feel relieved to not have to attend class one moment, Tappana said they may shortly feel sad or angry at the world, which are normal emotions to have. She hopes they know not to ignore their feelings about the health crisis.
The MU Counseling Center provides 24-hour crisis and consultation services for students by phone at 573-882-6601, as well as online mindfulness workshops. Students can also access the free premium version of the app Sanvello, which helps with stress and anxiety management.
The pandemic has led to widespread financial insecurity, which may be causing some people to save money by suspending therapy. Others may fear that telehealth sessions will be uncomfortable. Regardless, Jared Torbet, a licensed professional counselor and the owner of Anxiety & Depression Clinic of Columbia on Forum Boulevard, said this is not the time to stop counseling.
If anything, Torbet said, counseling right now is good “preventative medicine,” since it is uncertain how long the pandemic will last. His clinic is not getting nearly as many phone calls and emails as usual, and roughly one-third of its clients have paused their counseling.
“What we’re afraid of is that people who are going to need our services are going to wait until things are really bad, and then we’re going to be too busy to help,” Torbet said.
People who continue receiving mental health services through the uncertain times, Torbet said, will be more equipped to handle their circumstances if the pandemic worsens.
Business has also been slower than usual at The Counseling Hub. Tara Vossenkemper, a licensed professional counselor and the clinic’s owner, has been talking with friends in other parts of the country who also own mental health practices. They all seem to agree that people are initially “shutting down” as their lives change drastically and their futures become uncertain. Seeking therapy becomes an afterthought as they try to adapt.
Vossenkemper predicts that once people settle into their new routines, they will begin to seek counseling again. For the time being, her clients are not finding telehealth sessions to be that different from in-person sessions.
“For some people, if they’ve never done online counseling before, the first few sessions are often the clunkiest and kind of awkward,” Vossenkemper said. “But once they get in the groove of it, honestly, some people end up preferring it.”
Vossenkemper has seen a general increase in her clients’ baseline level of anxiety as a result of COVID-19. She spends a lot of time during appointments letting her clients know that distress is a normal and healthy response to a pandemic.
For other clients, Vossenkemper said the pandemic can feel so “completely unpredictable, completely overwhelming and completely unavoidable” that they can’t eat or sleep. In those cases, she will help them do more to take care of themselves.
“Some people really do need to take more time to literally journal every single morning or before they go to bed,” she said. “Some people need to make sure they turn off their screens by 8 p.m. because they spend (all day) reading up on COVID-19 and how many deaths there are, and then they can’t sleep at night.”
Mindfulness practice is a common approach that Jennie Bedsworth, mental health therapist and owner of The Counseling Palette on East Broadway, instructs her clients to apply to their daily lives. It includes activities such as yoga, slow walks, praying and meditating — basically, anything that helps them not just cope but also process what’s happening.
Some of her clients live alone and may feel cut off from their social networks, so Bedsworth helps them make plans to stay connected. She advises clients to find active online groups and check in with them at least once a day so they feel they have a place they belong, where others can welcome them or even expect to see them.
For her older clients who may not be as technology-savvy, she urges them to reach out to loved ones by phone or try platforms they haven’t used before, like FaceTime or Zoom. Bedsworth also runs a COVID-19 wellness support group on Facebook and encourages people to join if they are mentally struggling because of the pandemic.
Tappana has also been posting regularly about COVID-19 on the Aspire Counseling blog page. Her posts talk about dealing with social isolation, anxiety and other feelings related to the pandemic that people may not have expected to experience, namely anger.
She has had several conversations in which clients expressed anger over canceled plans, people not adhering to social distancing guidelines and other realities of the pandemic. Tappana says it’s important to talk about those feelings and what’s causing them.
“It’s almost like a sense of relief sometimes after expressing that and having a safe space where it’s OK to cuss or scream or cry,” Tappana said. “And then you’re not taking them out on those around you, who aren’t really the cause of what you’re feeling.”
For many people, telehealth counseling sessions and regular mental health exercises, like mindfulness practices and talking through feelings, may be enough to sustain them through the uncertainty of COVID-19. For those suffering from more severe problems, such as addiction, getting the right kind of help can be more complicated.
At Behavioral Health Group, an opioid addiction treatment clinic on Vandiver Drive, patients are still allowed on-site one at a time. Therapist Kara Dickherber said many people depend on the clinic not only for treatment, but also as their only source of social interaction during the pandemic.
Previously, patients would often hang around and talk with staff after their sessions, so Dickherber said it’s been sad to have to ask clients to leave right after appointments. Many depend on their sessions as a way to maintain a normal regimen.
“I have had patients say to me that they’re incredibly depressed,” Dickherber said. “A lot of them have lost their jobs, they’re having to stay home, or they live alone, and they don’t have anyone else to talk to.”
Still, staying in touch with people who are struggling is Dickherber’s top priority.
As a result, Behavioral Health Group also offers counseling over the phone. Because it’s a small clinic, most patients have established a good rapport with their therapists, which has made telehealth counseling run smoothly, Dickherber said.
Communicating virtually has also been a good substitute for Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, said a local member, who asked not to be named to protect his privacy. The Columbia/Boone County Public Health & Human Services Department recognized Alcoholics Anonymous as an essential service, allowing some in-person meetings to continue for new members or current members who are particularly struggling. Fewer than five Columbia groups still meet in person.
Alcoholics Anonymous is still accepting anyone who needs help, both in-person or through Zoom meetings.
Similarly, Mid-Missouri Narcotics Anonymous groups are all meeting through Zoom. Gloria Clark, the public relations chair, said now that members have grown accustomed to the online format, meeting attendance has largely stayed the same or, in some cases, increased compared to in-person meetings before the stay-at-home order.
Whether someone is looking for therapy services or a support group, mental health professionals across the board stress there is plenty of availability for the time being. Dickherber said Behavioral Health Group is not getting as many admissions as usual, which is a concern because the general increase in anxiety and depression is likely leading to more drug use.
She’s eagerly awaiting the clinic’s first shipment of Narcan, a brand of the drug overdose prevention medication naloxone, in the coming weeks. Employees will receive training next week to learn how to administer the drug in case they need to use it at the clinic, and patients may be able to take it home with them.
Therapists at Behavioral Health Group have been calling emergency rooms and first responders to let them know the clinic is still open in case anyone seems likely to qualify as a patient.
The idea that health care providers are too busy to see patients because of COVID-19 is a misconception, Torbet said. They don’t want patients visiting in person unless they are experiencing an emergency, but telehealth has ensured that people still have easy access to medical care.
In the meantime, Vossenkemper hopes people can find ways to find value in the present and the silver lining.
“It’s like, what’s the greater purpose, what is this doing for us as a society?” Vossenkemper said. “Then it can feel like you’re engaging in this big, transcendent thing for the greater good rather than, ‘I’m just isolated by myself, hating my life.’ And one of those is much better for your mental health than the other.”