Minority-owned businesses should have a good shot at landing microenterprise loans the city will offer as part of a COVID-19 relief package funded by $573,473 in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economy Security Act money from the federal government.
The Columbia City Council at its Monday night meeting approved a plan for how to distribute the money, which represents the first round of federal assistance. A second round of more than $17 million has been allocated to the state, according to a memo to the council, but it has not yet been distributed to cities.
The council approved a recommendation from the city’s Housing and Community Development Commission and Columbia Housing Programs Manager Randy Cole to distribute the money to these efforts:
- $270,000 for rent and mortgage assistance.
- $175,000 for a microenterprise loan program.
- $70,000 for public services to address homelessness.
- $58,473 for planning and administrative costs.
An earlier microloan program funded by the city offered up $90,000 to small businesses struggling during the pandemic, but applications overwhelmed the amount available, and it was gone almost immediately after the application window opened. Many minority-owned businesses were left out.
At Monday’s meeting, Traci Wilson-Kleekamp of Race Matters, Friends told the council the city has done a poor job of reaching out to minority businesses that might benefit from the microloans.
“We’re not very good with outreach to minority communities in this town,” she said. “Those (Black-owned) businesses are not here tonight, right? So that tells me that there’s something about the way that you discuss these policies and these things that come up that leave people out.”
Wilson-Kleekamp urged the council to think more deeply about how it reaches out to minority communities. She mentioned Black churches and Black-owned businesses as good places to reach people.
“It’s not appropriate to tell people to come to you,” she said. “You need to have a team that goes to them.”
Cole responded by saying he had met with five Black ministers and around 15 to 20 local minority-owned businesses at Second Missionary Baptist Church to discuss how to reach people of color in Columbia. He said that it went well and that he and his staff provided those who attended with information on how to tap the microloan program. They, in turn, planned to disseminate the information to other minority-owned businesses.
“I feel like we did make a pretty good effort to meet people where they’re at,” he said.
Cole said city staff also has a team of Black leaders in the community, including NAACP Columbia President Mary Ratliff, calling a list of 200 minority-owned businesses to alert them to the loan program and application process.
Cole explained the city will use a point system to give priority to businesses run by minority, marginalized and low-income residents.
According to Missourian reporting of a previous city council meeting, city staff will use this system in the selection process:
- One point for businesses with 100% ownership residing within Columbia.
- One point for businesses with at least 51% minority ownership.
- One point for businesses with at least 51% female ownership.
- One point for businesses that were unable to access the Paycheck Protection Program or the Small Business Administration program.
- One point for businesses investing at least 20% of assistance in adhering to social distancing requirements and business resiliency.
This rating system will help the city identify which local businesses the program will funnel money toward. The more points a business receives, the higher the priority to provide loans will be.
“I think we’re set up to have a really good turnout of minority-owned businesses,” Cole said.