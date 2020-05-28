The annual Mid Missouri Soap Box Derby has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
The “Thrill On The Hill” race, organized by the Downtown Optimist Club, is usually held downtown on Broadway the second Sunday in June, according to a news release from the event organizers.
Typically, the winners of race will advance to the world competitions in Akron, Ohio. The International Soap Box Derby has also been canceled this year.
The Mid Missouri Soap Box Derby has been running since 1938. Participants, aged 7 to 20 , use STEM-based principles to build their cars to race faster, the release noted.
Planning for next year’s Soap Box Derby is underway, according to the news release.