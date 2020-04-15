Whether it’s anxiety about getting sick or coping with the trauma of forced isolation, living in a world changed by a pandemic can severely impact mental health.
Mid-Missouri therapists shared what to expect, and how to cope, during this unprecedented moment.
"This is probably the most wide-scale grief we've experienced as a collective right now," local therapist Emily Arth said. "Grief happens anytime we have to let go of a hope, a dream, a desire or an expectation. Even if you just expected that you are going to keep going to work the way you’ve been going to work — there's a letting go of that right now."
Virginia Almon, a therapist in Columbia, said that living through a pandemic can also feel like trauma.
"Trauma comes from feeling like we’re not in control and we’re threatened," Almon said. "And we certainly don’t have much control right now."
Therapist Amanda Anderson said it’s normal to experience some symptoms of depression and anxiety as the collective normal shifts and changes.
"We all are humans, and we kind of want to plan for the future and know what's going on," she said. "So it's really hard for us to accept that we have no control over what's actually going on around us."
Emily Crawford-Thompson, who practices in Columbia, said that diagnosing mental illness can be difficult right now, because behaviors like excessive hand washing, which can be a symptom of obsessive-compulsive disorder, can also be fairly normalized.
"If you’re feeling significantly distressed, or if you're not able to do the things that you need to do to take care of yourself or take care of the people around you and take care of your home, it’s definitely time to seek mental health assistance," she said.
Here are some ways that these therapists recommend making mental health a priority during the COVID-19 crisis:
Stick to a schedule
Arth recommends mapping out a schedule to keep some sense of routine — even if it looks different from your pre-pandemic calendar.
"If you feel like you haven't established a flow or routine, write that down and plug things into it just like you would plug things into your regular calendar," she said.
"Maybe those things look like taking a walk outside, or doing some floor exercises, or playing a game with your kids, or having a Zoom call with friends, or having a dance party, or listening to an album front to back or doing an art exercise."
Practice mindfulness
Since not much can be done to change the world around us, Almon suggests focusing energy on something you can control: your body.
If you pay better attention to your body, you can provide for it better and recognize what it needs, Almon said. She calls this practice interoception. Exercise and deep breathing are just some of the ways to become more in tune with your body, Almon said.
"If you honor those needs, act upon them and give yourself what you need, you will feel better, you will feel safer, you will feel more secure," she said. "And it's a very healthy state to be in."
Another way to tune in can be with a gratitude journal. Anderson said she has found it helpful to keep track of the things she is grateful for, no matter how small they might be.
Be aware of substance use and other "numbing" behaviors
"Any increase in what your typical behavior would be at this time would be something that I would be curious about," Arth said. "But for sure, anytime you’re using something to distract or numb yourself, that’s unhealthy use."
Find ways to stay connected while maintaining social distance
Arth also stressed staying connected despite the obstacles. She’s had group Zoom calls with her friends and recommends staying in touch over the phone as well.
She also recommends using "warm lines" — like hotlines, but for less serious situations, for loneliness and isolation that doesn’t reach the point of a mental health crisis.
Seek mental health services online
Anderson has been offering online counseling sessions since before the pandemic began.
"We found over time that as long as we had a good relationship with our clients, we were able to be very successful online, and so it's really not as bad as what people think it is," she said.
Limit your news consumption
Crawford-Thompson recommends that people who feel overwhelmed by the current volume of news be mindful of the media they’re consuming. She said it’s been helpful to choose one trusted local news source and one national or international news source to rely on to avoid becoming overwhelmed.
Anderson also recommends cutting out social media use if scrolling through constant news updates becomes a stressor.
Practice self compassion and remember your own resilience
Crawford-Thompson also stressed being kind and patient with yourself as you live through this crisis.
"This is a traumatic time in a lot of ways, and so really lowering any sort of perfectionistic or unrealistic standards for yourself and recognizing that you might not feel as accomplished right now given all the distractions — and that's OK," she said. Crawford-Thompson urges people to know that they are stronger than they might think.
"Often when we worry, what we're worried about or anxious about is the feat that we will not be able to handle what happens," Crawford-Thompson said. "And so I just encourage people to reflect on the things that they have already overcome. And don't underestimate how strong you are, how resilient you are. And remember, this too, shall pass."