Increased traffic faced by the Columbia Utilities drive-up windows has prompted the city to impose a temporary traffic control plan on Eighth Street.

The plan — which went into effect at 7 a.m. Thursday — involves blocking traffic on Eighth Street in the middle of the block north of Broadway, according to a press release from the city. 

The Columbia Utilities windows are in an alley behind City Hall and can be accessed from Eighth Street between Walnut Street and Broadway.

A press release from the city gave the following information about the closure:

To reduce traffic congestion, only two lanes of southbound traffic will be able to access Eighth Street from Walnut Street, and the drive-up alley will be one-way from Eighth Street.

On entering the alley, the two lanes of traffic will merge as they get nearer to the windows, and will exit the alley onto Seventh Street.

Barriers on Eighth Street will close access to the alley from the direction of Broadway. Simmons Bank will remain accessible. 

To avoid disruptions, Plaza Garage’s exit on Eighth Street will be closed. Vehicles can access the garage through the Seventh Street exit.

Parking in the drive-up alley will be unavailable.

