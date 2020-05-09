Young women throughout the state have been prepping and waiting to compete in Miss Missouri since they were awarded their local titles in 2019, but now they'll be waiting a bit longer.
In April, the organization announced the competition would be moved from June to late July because of concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic.
On May 8, the Miss Missouri Scholarship Organization’s Board of Directors announced they will postpone the Miss Missouri and Miss Missouri Outstanding Teen competitions until June 2021.
"The health and safety of the Miss Missouri family and the Mexico community was the top priority of the organization in making the decision to postpone the state competition," Executive Director Ann Jolly wrote in a letter received by contestants and organization officials.
Simone Esters, Miss Missouri 2019, agreed to continue to serve as the state titleholder until 2021. Current local titleholders who were set to compete this June will be allowed to keep their titles and compete in the 2021 competition.
Esters, a senior at MU studying journalism, wasn't too surprised about the pageant being postponed.
"I honestly had a strong suspicion that it was going to happen due to the pandemic," Esters said.
Ashley Perry, a 2018 alumnae from the University of Central Missouri, is one of the 21 women who planned to participate in the 2020 Miss Missouri Pageant.
"I was heartbroken," Perry said upon hearing the news.
When preparing for next year, Perry said she plans to keep a bit of advice in mind.
"Live everyday like you are Miss Missouri," she said. It helps her get in the mindset for the pageant.
Holly Enowski, a senior at MU studying science and agriculture journalism, plans to take roughly a month off before continuing her pageant preparations.
"Changing a date can seem small in comparison to COVID-19, but this is a dream for so many young women in Missouri, and a change like this is really hard for a lot of us to swallow and comprehend," she said.
Audrianna Hebron, a sophomore at Missouri State University, said she was shocked at first hearing the news.
"We get sisters for life out of this, and it is definitely something we will miss until next June," she said.