Missouri Athletics will report any positive cases of COVID-19 among returning student-athletes and staff to Boone County health officials, but the athletic department told the Missourian this week it does not anticipate disclosing those results to the public.
Student-athletes in football and men’s and women’s basketball returned to voluntary workouts on campus Monday.
When asked why it will not publicly disclose any positive cases, Nick Joos, an athletic department spokesperson, told the Missourian that “with a small group of individuals, it would be easy to identify someone who tests positive, should that occur.”
Associate athletic director of sports medicine Rex Sharp said last week that the department planned to test every student-athlete and staff member in all three sports. Based on current rosters, that would be at least 172 tests.
The initial round of testing of returning student-athletes and staff began last Thursday, and wrapped up Sunday.
Since last Wednesday, a number of schools around the country have either announced or confirmed that they’ve had student-athletes test positive. Texas Tech is the most recent to announce it, as the school made a statement Monday regarding positive cases in the men’s basketball program. However, Texas Tech did not clarify how many cases, or whether the positive tests were of student-athletes, staff or both.
Auburn, Arkansas State, Iowa, Marshall and Oklahoma State have all either announced or confirmed reports of positive cases among student-athletes. And, according a report from Sports Illustrated, multiple Alabama football players tested positive.
The Alabama athletic department released this statement when asked for comment: “The health and safety of our student-athletes is a top priority. Resources and protocols are in place to ensure they receive the best medical care when returning to campus. Due to privacy laws we cannot share information specific to the health of our student-athletes.”
Oklahoma State linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga tweeted last Tuesday that he was one of the Cowboys’ positive cases.
He followed up his tweet with another, longer statement, saying, “My purpose of releasing that information was ... to make people aware (the virus) is still out there. I was completely asymptomatic and unaware I had it but I felt it was necessary to increase awareness that there may be many more people like myself out there.”
Similar to privacy laws cited in Alabama’s statement, MU apparently is basing its decision not to confirm any cases beyond disclosures to Boone County on the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), which protects individual medical records from being disclosed by medical healthcare professionals.
Dr. Ashley Millham, the medical director of Columbia’s Public Health and Human Services, told the Missourian last week that transparency is important in these situations.
“And I think it’s balanced with this — I don’t know if it’s fear or recognition — that judgment in the public eye will happen,” she said. “So whether it’s a business that has had a case, whether that’s a grocery store or a nursing home or school, I think that it almost always works out better for everyone involved, which is a rare thing ... but it almost always seems in these types of instances to work out better for everyone involved if the organization is completely transparent.”
However, Millham also noted that organizations need to do diligent contact tracing and backgrounding on each case before making far-reaching decisions.
“Just from my experience so far with the cases that we have, each case is so unique,” she said. “There’s still this really significant fear within the organization, naturally and understandably, that everything should be canceled or everything needs to be disinfected more than we’re already disinfecting or everyone should be quarantined here, everyone should be tested. And we just can’t make those blanket statements ahead of time.
“And so I would probably, if I were in that situation, I’d say, ‘No, we’re going to have to evaluate this,’ when a case happens, when someone, whether it’s a coach or an administrator or a player ... when that positive has happened. We’re going to have to work with our health professionals, with our health department, to figure out what’s the best approach in this scenario.”
Based on previous Missourian reporting, Missouri athletics is taking several steps designed to curb any new cases of COVID-19 among its returning student-athletes.
Weight rooms in the football and basketball facility, as well as the Missouri Athletics Training Complex (MATC), will be set up for social distancing, with X’s spaced six feet apart on the floor. Sharp said the football team has been separated into “pods” of about 24 players each, and the athletes will do their workouts with their pods rather than with the entire team. The football weight facilities allow for each player to have his own rack at a safe social distance from others, and each player will be provided a mask, towel and water bottle.
Prior to returning to workouts this week, student-athletes were asked to self-isolate for five days upon their return to Columbia. Sharp told the Missourian that if someone self-isolates for five days without any symptoms, there is a 75% likelihood they do not have the virus. However, Sharp also said the department has been emphasizing safety.
“What I believe we’ve told all of our student-athletes at this point, through my staff and coach (Eliah) Drinkwitz and his staff: ‘Begin your self-isolation for 14 days; you can do that at home. But we would like to have you in Columbia five days beforehand,’” Sharp said.
Speaking to reporters last week, Drinkwitz, Missouri’s new football coach, was asked what plans the program has in place to address a potential positive case. He said, ”We do have a plan in place. Staff or student, if there were to be a positive, we have an action plan for them,” holding up a packet that appeared to be what has been outlined by the department’s repopulation committee.
He was asked again for details about plans if a player tested positive, and said, ”Let me ask you a question: Do you think when you ask me what we’re going to do on third downs, I’m going to tell you exactly what the plays are?”
He then followed up by saying “to be very specific about it,” the department would follow the exact guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and implement isolation, quarantine, and contact tracing, as well as contact the student-athlete’s family. He also said the department has a protocol in place to check in on a potentially positive student-athlete every day, and will make sure they are fed and “isolated, but not alone.”
“We’re going to make sure they’re safe,” he said. “We feel strongly that the ways that we are repopulating the building and working out, the contact tracing will be minimal in our building.”