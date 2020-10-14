Boone County will receive nearly $100,000 in broadband funding through the second round of Missouri’s Emergency Broadband Investment Program.
Gov. Mike Parson announced Monday morning that 11 broadband projects throughout the state would receive $846,407 in funding to connect households to broadband internet. Nine of those projects will provide access to gigabit service, according to a news release.
The Emergency Broadband Investment Program works to reimburse providers who have expanded or plan to connect unserved and underserved areas in the state to high-speed internet during the pandemic, according to the release. The funding helps offset construction costs for new broadband expansion to aid people working from home, students and other vulnerable populations.
In July, Missouri allocated more than $50 million in CARES Act funding to improve broadband connections by facilitating distance learning in K-12 and higher learning education, connecting vulnerable communities to telehealth services, and creating a grant program to improve internet access in Missouri libraries, according to previous Missourian reporting. As part of that initiative, the Emergency Broadcast Investment Program awarded $3 million in the first round of its funding.
The Missouri Department of Economic Development estimated this second wave of funding will help 465 additional Missouri households get access to improved internet connections.
“With so many Missourians now depending on the internet for health care, education, and work, this initiative is more important than ever,” Parson said in the release.
You can find the list of the program’s recipients here.