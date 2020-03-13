The Southeastern Conference released a statement Friday that all games, practices, meetings and other organized gatherings are now suspended until April 15 because of the spread of the novel coronavirus.
This is an update from just yesterday when the SEC announced that only games would be suspended until March 30.
For the Missouri baseball team, this means the team now has 22 games that have been suspended. The Tigers were supposed to start conference play Friday with a three-game series against Alabama.
Nineteen other Missouri games have been postponed, including a game against Iowa at home Wednesday, a three-game series against Auburn at home on March 20-22, a two-game series against Southeastern Missouri on March 24-25 in Cape Girardeau, a three-game series against South Carolina on March 27-29 in Columbia, South Carolina, a game against Southern Illinois-Edwardsville on March 31 at home, a three-game series against Tennessee April 3-5 at home, a game against Saint Louis on April 7 at home, a three-game series against Florida on April 9-11 in Gainesville, Florida and a two-game series against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on April 14-15 at home.
That only leaves 17 baseball games that are tentatively remaining on Missouri's schedule. The SEC has not yet decided whether the rest of the regular season will be played, but athletic director Jim Sterk said it is a possibility even with the College World Series being canceled.
Additionally, the NCAA announced Friday that eligibility relief is appropriate for student athletes who participated in spring sports and that details will be finalized at a later time. That news leaves the door open for Missouri's seniors to extend their careers for another season after it looked like they could be over.
Missouri senior designated hitter Peter Zimmermann reacted to the news on Twitter:
Missouri did not make any players or coaches directly available for comment after the SEC's latest measures Friday.
What the NCAA hasn't announced yet is whether or not the Missouri baseball and softball team's postseason bans would carry over to next season, since the postseason has been suspended.
"We've asked the question and I think it will be answered at an appropriate time," Sterk said. "Right now, there are immediate things that need to be decided. I think it is appropriate that as we look at the penalty, it's for the 2020 season so that's what we think should happen and I would say that's appropriate."