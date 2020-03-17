The Missouri baseball season is officially over.
The Southeastern Conference announced Tuesday that all regular season conference and nonconference games are canceled for the rest of the academic year because of growing concern over the spread of COVID-19.
"This is a difficult day for all of us, and I am especially disappointed for our student-athletes," SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in a news release. "The health and well-being of our entire conference community is an ongoing priority for the SEC as we continue to monitor developments and information about the COVID-19 virus."
Missouri was only able to play 16 games this season, going 11-5 and ending the season on a seven game win streak. The Tigers hadn't made it to conference play yet.
The Missouri Baseball Twitter account sent a message to fans after the news broke Tuesday.
"The 2020 #Mizzou Baseball season has unfortunately come to an abrupt end. Thank you Tiger fans for your incredible support! We'll see you back at Taylor Stadium in 2021. #C2E"
The NCAA announced Thursday that eligibility relief is appropriate for spring athletes, but no details have been decided yet.
The Tigers have five seniors on the team: pitcher Art Joven, shortstop Austin James, pitcher Lukas Veinbergs, designated hitter Peter Zimmermann and pitcher Spencer Jeurgens.
None of the seniors have announced what their plans are for next season .
Missouri is also still waiting to hear back from the NCAA on whether their postseason ban will be carried over to next season because there won't be a postseason this season.