The over 5,000 new COVID-19 cases reported Saturday were those over a several-day period, not a single day, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
The error, which appeared on the state's COVID-19 public health dashboard, resulted in misinformation about the coronavirus.
“When this issue was initially raised Saturday morning, the dashboard team began working through the data to identify the problem and are working through the weekend to correct the underlying issue,” Randall Williams, Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Director, said in the news release. “Missourians should feel confident that we appreciate their feedback and continue to adapt our processes to ensure effective and accountable reporting to our citizens.”
Missouri published a new version of the dashboard September 28 to include data about public health, economic, employment and social impact indicators.
The data on the dashboard will not be updated until the reporting issue is fully resolved, according to the release.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has reported a total of 144,230 confirmed cases since the outbreak started. The department will continue to work on timely and accurate data reporting and is currently working on migrating all COVID-19 testing data and case data into one consolidated system called EpiTrax, according to the release.