Fishing without a permit will be allowed in Missouri from Friday through April 15, the Missouri Department of Conservation said in an email sent out Tuesday.
The waiver applies to sport and trout fishing for state residents and non-residents, according to the email from Joe Jerek, the department’s news service coordinator.
MDC hopes the permit change will give more people a safe way to spend time outside amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the email said.
After April 15, the MDC will reassess fishing permit requirements.
Maramec Spring Park in St. James, however, is closed to the public. Its website says the park brings in hundreds of visitors, so it is important to prevent human contact that may increase COVID-19’s presence in Missouri.
The state’s other trout parks are open, the email said. They include Bennett Spring State Park in Lebanon, Montauk State Park near Licking and Roaring River State Park near Cassville.
Trout stocking at the parks, as well as fish stocking around Missouri, however, have been suspended by the MDC.