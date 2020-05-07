The Missouri Air National Guard's 131st Bomb Wing will conduct flyovers of Camdenton, Cape Girardeau, St. Louis, Columbia, Jefferson City and Springfield on Friday evening, according to a news release from the Missouri National Guard.
The flyovers are part of a national Air Force effort to honor medical and health care professionals, first responders, essential employees and volunteers as they work amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the release. A similar flyover was conducted over Kansas City in late April.
“We greatly appreciate the selfless service and sacrifices of our medical professionals and other COVID-19 essential workers,” Col. Ken Eaves, commander of the 131st Bomb Wing, said. “As guardsmen, we’ve been honored to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with these incredible professionals. Currently, hundreds of Missouri Air and Army National Guardsmen are mobilized to support these efforts.”
The B-2 Spirit stealth bomber is scheduled to flyover Columbia at 5:43 p.m. and Jefferson City at 6 p.m. Friday. These times are tentative and subject to change.
During the flyovers, the guard encourages viewers to follow "strict" social distancing guidelines and avoid gathering in large groups.
The Air Force performs almost 1,000 flyovers each year, according to the news release. Flyovers are "fully functional training missions, designed to maintain the lethality and readiness of Air Force pilots and maintainers." They do not come at any additional cost to taxpayers.