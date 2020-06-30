Missouri surpassed 1,000 deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday while Boone County reported 25 new cases — the highest daily total so far.
The state has seen 21,551 total cases and 592 total hospitalizations, according to the state’s COVID-19 information hub.
“Lots of people have lots of different spins they put on everything, but that’s 1,000 people that lost their lives due to COVID-19,” Gov. Mike Parson said during a Tuesday news briefing. “I think we all need to remember that.”
During the briefing, Parson also said he doesn’t plan on mandating a statewide mask requirement; however, the governor did emphasize the need to wash hands, socially distance and wear masks when needed.
In a Friday evening tweet, Mayor Brian Treece asked Columbia’s city manager to draft an ordinance that would require masks to be worn in public. Columbia Public Schools says it also will expect students to wear masks, though the district noted the need for exemptions for certain students.
The county’s 25 new cases brings its total cases to 379 and total active cases to 108, according to the county’s COVID-19 information hub.
Tuesday’s new cases are the highest daily total since recording of cases began. June 18 saw the previous daily high with 18 new cases.
There are no new deaths or changes in hospitalizations, and 269 cases in Boone County have been removed from isolation.
A total of 12 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Tuesday in Boone County.
MU Health Care reported 10 COVID-19 inpatients at 7:35 a.m, according to the hospital. Boone Hospital Center had two positive inpatients, and Truman Veterans’ Hospital reported none.
Of the 379 total cases, 36 contracted COVID-19 from travel, 203 cases came via contact to a confirmed case, 109 were community transmitted and the origin of 31 cases are pending or unknown.
The 15-19 age group saw six new cases, and the 20-24 age group saw seven new cases, according to a news release. All other age groups each reported two cases or fewer.
The 20-24 age group has 94 total cases, almost doubling the 48 cases for the 25-29 age group, which has the second-most cases of all age groups.
The county updated its COVID-19 information hub to reflect a broader range of age groups. Instead of reporting five large age groups, the county now reports on 15 smaller age groups. The change matches how the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports on age groups, a release said.
Boone County started to record recovered cases on March 30 and then changed “recovered” cases section to “released from isolation” on April 28 to reflect the condition of the cases more accurately.
According to the City of Columbia, those “released from isolation” include people who:
- No longer have a fever;
- Have had an improvement in respiratory symptoms;
- Have had two negative COVID-19 test results that were collected at least 24 hours apart or have passed at least seven days since symptoms first appeared.
Feiyu Su contributed reporting.