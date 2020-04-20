As demand for eggs goes up, demand for the cartons they are sold in rises with it.
Danish-based Brødrene Hartmann produces about 25% of all egg cartons in North America. Its plant in Rolla employs more than 50 people and processes recycled material to turn into cartons.
It has seen unprecedented increases in demand.
Mike McGriff, the company's director of sales and marketing in North America, said that much like egg producers around Missouri, they can’t keep up with demand.
“We're receiving more orders than we can physically produce at this point,” McGriff said.
If production slows at all because of illness, the Food and Drug Association is considering allowing producers to take dramatic steps to increase efficiency of production.
Normally, egg carton producers have to provide very specific information about the eggs a consumer is about to buy on the carton itself.
"Each carton must have either the approved license number or the name and address of the person packaging the eggs, the size, grade and the date the eggs are packaged,” states the Missouri Department of Agriculture.
Now, there have been discussion about allowing egg carton manufacturers to produce blank cartons. Such a step would require grocery stores to put up signs alongside the cartons that identify where the eggs are from, their grade and their size.
“We would only do that in the case of what I would call a catastrophic occurrence with regards to having to shut down production lines and having a lot of people out of the plant,” McGriff said. This change would allow them to make 15% more cartons per day, he said.
Unlike egg producers, this increased demand isn’t helping the business’ bottom line, he said.
That’s because it’s not as simple as supply and demand. Because less products are being moved across the country, freight has become much more expensive.
“We're selling more cartons, but the additional cost that we're generating … counteracts that a bit,” McGriff said.
The processing plant in Rolla was already a 24-hour facility, and it is continuing to speed up production as much as possible to meet demand, he said.
Keeping workers safe so they can stay on the job is the only way to prevent shifting production to blank cartons, McGriff said. To prevent the spread of disease, workers in the plant practice social distancing, have their temperature checked on arrival and are provided with masks while on the job.