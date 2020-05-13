Missouri officials on Wednesday detailed plans to expand and target COVID-19 testing statewide in the coming weeks and months.
The plan includes three stages that move from dealing with coronavirus hot spots to methodically checking communities throughout the state.
Randall Williams, head of the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services, outlined the coronavirus testing plan during Gov. Mike Parson’s daily COVID-19 news conference.
Williams said the state is conducting roughly 8,800 tests a day.
Williams said anyone showing any symptoms, anyone who has associated with someone testing positive and all health care workers can now access tests.
He outlined what he referred to as the “box-in strategy,” which involves mass testing of at-risk populations where a case has been discovered with the hope of boxing-in outbreaks.
“If you have one patient who turns positive or one staff member who’s symptomatic who turns positive, we’re going to go in and check everybody,” Williams said.
He referred to the next part of the plan as “sentinel testing.”
As Missouri moves into June and July, Williams said he believes there will be fewer cases. “We’re going to go into our long-term care facilities and our meatpacking plants and sporadically (pick) groups to test, just to see if anything is developing,” he said.
Finally, he explained a long-term goal, “prevalence testing,” where health professionals will go into communities and test a representative sample of the population to establish who has or has had the virus to get a sense of what is happening in different Missouri communities.
Williams expressed optimism about Missouri’s ability to contain the illness as the state encourages people to get back to work.
“They go hand in hand. To have a good economy, you need healthy people,” Williams said. “To have healthy people, you need a good economy.”