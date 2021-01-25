MU Health Care opened a COVID-19 vaccination site at the Walsworth Columns Club at Faurot Field Monday morning.
Meanwhile, Missouri’s vaccination rates trailed behind the rest of the nation, while total positive case numbers in Boone County decreased for the week.
MU Health Care has the infrastructure in place to give shots to more than 1,000 people every day, according to a news release. The hospital is waiting on the necessary vaccine supply to begin large-scale public vaccinations.
Monday morning, vaccines at the site were given to health care professionals, clinical instructors and students in Phase 1A and Phase 1B Tier 1.
The state of Missouri has authorized vaccinations through the first two tiers of Phase 1B. Tier 2 includes people who are at increased risk for severe illness. However, the supply is limited, leaving many eligible people in the state and county without access to the vaccine.
According to data from the Centers for Disease Control, Missouri ranked last in the nation for the proportion of residents who had received a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Of the 661,400 doses distributed, 335,695 had been administered by Monday afternoon.
The margins between states were slim. Missouri had vaccinated 4.2% of its population Monday, compared with 4.3% in the next lowest states.
In Boone County, COVID-19 cases have decreased in the past week, according to the COVID-19 Information Hub.
The Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services Department reported 46 new cases Monday afternoon, bringing its total to 613 active cases.
On Jan. 19, in comparison, there were 692 active cases.
There were 80 patients in the local hospitals Monday afternoon, 18 of whom were Boone County residents. Of those 80 patients, 25 were in the ICU and 13 were on hospital ventilators.
The local hospitals were at a yellow status, meaning they were operating at standard capacity.
MU Health Care reported 26 positive inpatients, with 62 inpatients pending.
Truman Veterans’ Hospital had 17 inpatients with COVID-19, spokesperson Jeffrey Hoelscher said Monday.
There were 67 students and 20 staff at MU positive for COVID-19 Monday at noon, according to the MU dashboard.