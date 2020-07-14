For the third time in eight days, Missouri has broken its record in daily coronavirus cases, with 936 new cases reported Tuesday.
According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, 28,826 positive patients were reported with 627 cases for Boone County on Tuesday.
Boone County and DHSS have consistently reported different numbers of cases.
Based on updated information provided by the city of Columbia, the more accurate state number of COVID-19 cases is 28,976, with 1,093 deaths. Of the cases, 777 were in Boone County.
Also, because the state reported 18 more cases for Boone County than the city did Tuesday, the city numbers would indicate that there were 918 news cases in the state Tuesday.
Before Tuesday, the highest single-day record was 795 new coronavirus cases, on Thursday, which broke July 6’s record of 773 new cases.
Despite the consistent record-breaking numbers of COVID-19 cases, Gov. Mike Parson said during a press conference Tuesday he still believes Missouri is in a “good place.”
Acknowledging the increase, Parson said the majority of cases are located in the St. Louis, Kansas City and southwest regions of the state.
According to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard, 18,618 coronavirus cases are spread across St. Louis County, Kansas City, St. Louis, Jackson County, St. Charles County, Jasper County and McDonald County.
Boone County has also seen a surge in positive coronavirus cases. Of the 777 total cases reported by the county Tuesday, 317 are currently active. Three people in Boone County have died from COVID-19.
Parson emphasized that Missourians, especially young people, should continue to practice social distancing and wear masks when staying 6 feet apart is not possible.
The state’s COVID-19 dashboard indicates nearly 9,000 of Missouri’s cases are among those 30 years old or younger.
“We all know how to do these things now,” Parson said, “and it is up to us to continue making smart, safe and responsible decisions — not just for our sake, but for the sake of everyone around us.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have recommended people wear face coverings in public and around others not living in their households in order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Parson has declined to put a statewide mask ordinance in place, leaving the decision to local officials. Columbia’s ordinance requiring masks be worn in public went into effect Friday.
Hospitalizations are also on the rise. According to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard, 955 people were hospitalized for coronavirus Friday, the last date for which statistics are available. Missouri’s peak was May 5, when 984 people were hospitalized.
DHSS Director Randall Williams said people often enter the hospital because of breathing problems associated with COVID-19. He said the state is continuing its holistic approach as hospitalizations increase, focusing on cases related and unrelated to the coronavirus.
“We have to look at the big picture,” Williams said, “because at the end of the day, what we’re most interested in is beds and ICUs and ventilators, and so far we’re good.”
Parson once again emphasized the importance of keeping Missouri’s economy moving forward along with public health. To support the state’s reopening, the Department of Economic Development announced that $30 million of federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funding will aid Missouri small businesses and family-owned farms. Grants will initially be limited to $50,000 for each applicant.
“This virus isn’t going away, and we have to protect both the lives and the livelihoods of Missouri workers, families and children,” DED Director Rob Dixon said in a statement.
The funding will reimburse small businesses and farms for money lost during statewide and local ordinances. Organizations that employ 50 people or less are eligible, and the DED will consider losses that have happened from March 1 to Nov. 15.
Applications will be available on the DED’s website beginning Wednesday.