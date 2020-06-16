Missourians claiming unemployment will have to complete work search activities at least three times a week to retain benefits beginning the week of July 5.
Anna Hui, director of the Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations, announced Tuesday the Division of Employment Security will reinstate the requirement as the economy continues to reopen.
Work search activities will be mandatory if people want to receive both state unemployment and the $600 CARES Act supplement, which is available until July 25.
The requirements were waived in April, when many businesses were forced to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During that month, Missouri’s initial unemployment claims reached 285,789, according to the Labor Department’s website.
“It is time for employers and workers to have thoughtful and productive conversations on plans and steps that they are taking now to plan on how to return to work,” Hui said.
In the week of June 6, initial unemployment claims dropped to below 20,000.
Eligible work search activities include applying for jobs, attending job fairs, interviewing for a job, reemployment services and skills workshops. Those with part-time employment may also receive credit.
There are still exemptions for some claimants. People who have been laid off and have a recall date, are in approved training or are on the Shared Work program will not need to submit work search activities. Union members can also contact their hiring or referral hall or attend training three times a week in lieu of activities.
Waiting weeks for new claims and employer account charges will also be reinstated the week of July 5.
Hui said employers can reduce account charges by reporting employees who refuse to return to work after offering them “suitable conditions” and those who receive Paycheck Protection Program payments.
Because many Missourians may not have the same jobs as before, Hui said the work search process can be an opportunity to learn new skills or how they can be transferred to other positions.
“While we may never completely return to exactly the same workplaces, work processes and lifestyles that we had prior to COVID-19,” Hui said, “we can all commit to finding new ways and resources to support Missouri.”