CLAYTON — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services wanted to challenge a judge’s ruling against the agency that barred COVID-19 public health orders and asked Attorney General Eric Schmitt to file an appeal, officials confirmed Thursday.
The confirmation suggests a disagreement between top health officials and Schmitt, whose office is charged with defending lawsuits on behalf of the state.
Schmitt, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, has opposed public health orders and also sued local governments and schools to block them. Schmitt told news media last week that he wouldn’t appeal the Green ruling, but the formal request from DHSS to appeal the Green decision had not been made public before.
In a letter to public health agencies Tuesday, DHSS Director Donald Kauerauf said that DHSS had not yet heard from Schmitt’s office as to whether he would appeal the decision, but did not specify whether the agency had sought an appeal.
But a DHSS deputy had told local health departments last week that Kauerauf asked Schmitt to appeal the decision on the state’s behalf, during a regular conference call. A recording of the Nov. 23 call was obtained by the Post-Dispatch.
The call came as news reports publicized the ruling by Cole County Circuit Judge Daniel Green, who said local health orders aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19 should be lifted because they violate the state constitution’s separation of powers clause affecting the executive, legislative and judicial branches of government. Green declared such orders “null and void.”
The ruling came in a lawsuit against DHSS filed in 2020 by opponents of COVID-related public health measures such as quarantines, masking orders and business closures.
DHSS spokeswoman Lisa Cox confirmed the recording Thursday.
Asked for a response, Schmitt spokesman Chris Nuelle said in a written statement that the office “informed DHSS that we will not appeal or take any further action in this case, and that they should begin enforcement efforts immediately.”
Nuelle did not answer other questions.
Cox said the department had previously only told local health agencies that it was seeking an appeal of Green’s ruling.
“We only informed administrators of local public health agencies when providing an update as that news had just unfolded the afternoon of a regularly scheduled call,” she said in a statement.
In the recording, Adam Crumbliss, director of the division of community and public health, informed local health agencies of the ruling.
“It is still something that is pretty hot off the press, we have not been able to fully digest it form a legal perspective,” he said. “We know that some opponents of Public Health Authority are claiming a huge victory in this, but ultimately I think the important thing that we have gleaned out of it to this point is while we’re still trying to figure out what the legal implications are, and then ultimately, the legal impacts, and what next steps of the process in the courts will be, it is not effective until 30 days from today. So any orders or issued guidance or quarantine orders and things such as that that are out there currently do not diminish for at least 30 days.”
At a later part in the recording, Crumbliss told local agencies he was informed DHSS had requested an appeal.
“One other piece of news that I will share is that the director did let me know just now that he has made a formal request to he state attorneys general to appeal the ruling in the litigation that Judge Green ruled on today,” he said. “And so I do anticipate we will see further activity on that front.”
In his letter to local health departments Tuesday, Kauerauf said the impact of Green’s ruling on local health departments’ ability to issue COVID-19 regulations was unclear, and advised local agencies to consult their attorneys before the ruling takes effect Dec. 22.
Kauerauf had also thanked local health departments for “unwavering work to protect the health and safety of all Missourians before and during the COVID-19 outbreak.”