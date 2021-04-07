JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri lawmakers are proposing prohibiting vaccine passports.
As more people are being vaccinated around the world, airlines and federal governments are considering requiring proof of coronavirus vaccination for travel.
The Senate gave final approval Wednesday to a proposal from Sen. Bill Eigel, R-Weldon Spring, that would prohibit transportation systems from requiring documentation of vaccine status. These include air travel, buses, taxicab services or any other public transportation. The bill also includes “prearranged rides” in the prohibition.
Eigel said on Twitter that “you will not need to ‘show your papers’ to travel freely in accordance with your rights in Missouri” under his proposal.
Vaccine passports are the concept that an app would show if someone has had the coronavirus vaccine. A person would show their vaccine passport in order to be allowed to travel or go to large venues.
Supporters say vaccine passports would ease concerns with travel and restaurants and entertainment venues, along with preventing a further spread of the virus. Critics of the idea say the policy is an invasion of privacy. They argue that vaccination records are private information that individuals should not be required to share.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed an executive order Tuesday to ban government-mandated vaccine passports, following a similar executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis last week.
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has previously said the state will not require such passports.
As Republican governors’ concern over vaccine passports has grown, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday that the Biden administration does not plan on creating a vaccine passport system.
The bill now heads to the House.