The spread of COVID-19 hasn't trumped the great outdoors — Missouri's state parks are staying open.
Open areas include "all day-use areas, lodging, campgrounds, boat ramps and trails," according to a news release from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.
Although visitor centers and offices will be closed to walk-ins through April 30, park staff will be available both on-site and a phone call away, according to the release.
"Outdoor spaces are well suited to increased social distance and fresh air can help relieve stress associated with COVID-19," read the release.
But that doesn't mean the parks are a free-for-all; visitors should still follow the guidelines set by the CDC for preventing spread of the virus.
Gatherings are discouraged, and those who have been sick in the last two weeks are asked to stay home and self-isolate.
"Areas to avoid may include scenic overlooks, buildings, playgrounds, etc.," according to the release.
Parks are spacious places, and the release emphasizes using that space to keep 6 feet away from others, per the CDC's suggestions.