The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 2,305 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 401,761, according to the state's COVID-19 dashboard.
The state also reported 19 new deaths in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 5,562 since the pandemic began.
The state also reports hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity, but it is on a three-day delay. There are 2,701 total hospitalizations in the state with 32% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 15,935 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 2,276.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the positivity rate per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's standard. As of mid-November, over 1.7 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
The CDC's method has a 19.5% positivity rate.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.