Missouri Symphony will replace the live Hot Summer Nights Music Festival, scheduled to run June 11 through July 11, with a free virtual music festival.

The online music festival will showcase performances from the last decade of Missouri Symphony Orchestra, curated by Kirk Trevor, music director and conductor of Missouri Symphony, according to the group's Thursday news release.

Concerts will be uploaded to the Missouri Symphony YouTube channel and shared on other social media platforms.

The group will also hold a live event from 6 to 9 p.m. May 9 to raise an expected $30,000 for the musicians affected by the cancellation.

The event will air live on Facebook and YouTube and feature interviews and performances from Missouri Symphony Orchestra musicians.

