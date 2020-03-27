Gov. Mike Parson signed an executive order Friday to begin mobilizing the Missouri National Guard to help with the state’s COVID-19 response efforts.
The mobilization will help with coordination among state government partners across the state, according to a news release on the governer's website.
Gov. Parson made the decision to mobilize the Guard after meeting with his state emergency management team, including officials from the Missouri Department of Public Safety, Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, and the State Emergency Management Agency, according to the statement.
The guard is providing specialized health and safety training to all personnel who are being mobilized, according to the statement.
Parson declared a state of emergency in Missouri on March 13. On Thursday, President Donald Trump approved a declaration of major disaster status for Missouri.