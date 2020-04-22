Missouri is increasing the amount of people who can get tested for COVID-19 using the state lab.
In addition to testing symptomatic close contacts with patients with suspected or laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases, the Department of Health and Senior Services will also approve state tests for staff and patients of congregate living facilities with populations at higher risk of suffering negative health outcomes, symptomatic hospitalized patients with symptoms of COVID-19 and symptomatic patients who are at high risk of complications.
“This expansion recognizes our increased availability of tests and reflects our strategies moving forward as we move out of the acute phase to box in new outbreaks as they arise,” said Randall Williams, director of DHSS, during Gov. Mike Parson’s daily COVID-19 news briefing.
The department confirmed Wednesday there are now 6,137 cases of COVID-19 and 208 deaths from the virus in the state.
During the news conference, Parson announced the deployment of a decontamination system for personal protective equipment.
The Battelle Critical Care Decontamination System will allow health care workers and first responders to safely reuse N95 protective masks.
The system, which is 100% funded through the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, uses hydrogen peroxide vapor to disinfect the equipment. Masks can safely be reused up to 20 times without degrading, according to Missouri HealthNet director Todd Richardson.
There will be up to 13 drop-off and pickup sites located throughout the state for agencies and organizations to drop off masks. The masks will then be transported via biohazard courier to the system’s temporary location in Jefferson City and returned within 72 hours.
The system should be up and running starting next week.
Earlier Wednesday, the Camden County Commission wrote Parson a letter asking for the stay-at-home order to be reevaluated.
“As you are aware, we are a tourist driven economy,” the letter stated. “Our tourist season is specifically limited by weather and the availability of a high school and/or college aged work force. This makes our season largely contained to only five months, May through September. A large amount of our locally owned businesses make nearly their entire years revenue in those five months. A loss of even one month’s revenue may make or break them permanently.”
The letter also asked for a definitive date for a statewide reopen.
“As much as we understand how difficult that might be without knowledge of how the virus will spread, restaurants, bars and retail venues cannot reopen without preparation,” the letter continued. “Adhering to the current May 4th order is already creating hardships on many of our residents and businesses. However, if that date cannot be shortened, please at least let it be known that it will be the final extension to the order so that our State and our County will know when it may plan to continue with their lives and businesses.”