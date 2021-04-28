A Spanish language version of the Missouri Vaccine Navigator is now available, according to a Tuesday news release from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
Una versión en español del Missouri Vaccine Navigator (Navegador de vacunas de Missouri) está ahora disponible, según un comunicado de prensa publicado este martes por el Departamento de Salud y Servicios para Personas Mayores de Missouri.
Approximately 750,000 Missouri residents are currently registered in the navigator. The system allows individuals to register and schedule an appointment at various COVID-19 vaccination events throughout the state. It also reminds registrants when it is time to schedule their second dose.
Despite Spanish being the second most used language in the state, the new version of the navigator comes five months after the first Missourians were eligible to receive the vaccine. According to U.S. Census Bureau, Missouri has over 150,000 Spanish speakers as of 2019.
In the hopes of removing as many barriers to vaccination as possible, public health officials have been creating resources in various languages across the country.
Those with online accessibility issues are encouraged to call the COVID-19 hotline at 877-435-8411 for registration assistance. Language translation and other services are available. Individuals can learn more about the vaccination process here.