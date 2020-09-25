Beginning Oct. 1, Missouri's COVID-19 hotline will operate daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has been running the hotline 24 hours a day, seven days a week. However, 93% of calls it receives are between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m., according to a department news release. The department has adjusted the hours to match this demand and use state resources more efficiently.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services began running the hotline March 11, four days after the first recorded case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Missouri. Since then, it has received more than 112,000 calls, according to the release.
The hotline's call volume reached its maximum demand in late March with more than 15,000 calls in one week, according to the release. In comparison, the line now receives about 3,000 calls per week.
“In March, there was more uncertainty about COVID-19 and its impacts than there is today,” Randall Williams, Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services director, said in the release.
Missouri's COVID-19 hotline is available at 877-435-8411 and offers general advice about the illness and information regarding test centers. Additionally, the department's virtual COVID-19 Chatbot will remain available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.