Military personnel visited Columbia last week to assess the potential use of Mizzou Arena or the Hearnes Center as emergency hospitals for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The Missouri National Guard and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers examined the sites Friday, the same day Governor Mike Parson mobilized the Guard to assist in Missouri's response to the outbreak. Several pictures were posted to the Guard's Facebook page showing the groups talking with state officials at the arena sites. The meeting was made at the request of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) according to a report from the Columbia Daily Tribune.
Per the Tribune's report, the project is currently only in planning stages and MU is in cooperation with the developments. Neither the Guard, the Corps of Engineers nor FEMA responded to the Missourian's requests for comment at the time of publishing, but a Guard spokesperson was quoted in the Tribune's story.
“No construction would take place until sites are fully assessed and evaluated,” Col. Anna Friedrich-Maggard, a Guard spokesperson, wrote in an email to the Tribune. “A site inspection does not mean a temporary medical facility would be built. The purpose of the site inspections is to give states options for alternate medical case locations, should the need arise.”
As of Monday evening, there are 60 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Boone County with one death, with over 1,000 cases and a total of 13 deaths across Missouri. Boone County has been under a stay-at-home order since March 25, with restrictions currently scheduled to continue until at least April 24.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.